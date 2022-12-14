TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
2-time NJCAA All-American Ernesto Osornio commits to Butler University
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

2-time NJCAA All-American Ernesto Osornio commits to Butler University

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore forward/midfielder Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his education and collegiate soccer career at Butler University, an NCAA Division I school in Indianapolis, Indiana. Osornio was a two-time NJCAA All-American and two-time All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II player at Pima (2022) and Phoenix College (2021).
    Raymond Suarez/PCCSophomore forward/midfielder Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) signed his letter of intent to continue his education and collegiate soccer career at Butler University, an NCAA Division I school in Indianapolis, Indiana. Osornio was a two-time NJCAA All-American and two-time All-ACCAC and All-Region I, Division II player at Pima (2022) and Phoenix College (2021).

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) will move on to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Osornio, a sophomore forward/midfielder, signed a letter of intent to play at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bulldogs play in the Big East Conference.

Osornio made the most of his junior college experience as he was named a two-time NJCAA Division II second-team All-American, a two-time first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II player. He earned a spot on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Men’s All-American Team.

He played in 16 games this season; making 14 starts and was second on the team with nine goals, eight assists and 27 points. The Aztecs finished 10-4-3 overall and earned their sixth straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

As a freshman at Phoenix College in 2021, he played in 17 games; making 16 starts. He had 13 goals, four assists and 30 points.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, ernesto osornio, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder