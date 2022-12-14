2-time NJCAA All-American Ernesto Osornio commits to Butler University

Pima Community College men’s soccer player Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) will move on to play at the NCAA Division I level.

Osornio, a sophomore forward/midfielder, signed a letter of intent to play at Butler University in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Bulldogs play in the Big East Conference.

Osornio made the most of his junior college experience as he was named a two-time NJCAA Division II second-team All-American, a two-time first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II player. He earned a spot on the 2022 United Soccer Coaches Junior College Division II Men’s All-American Team.

He played in 16 games this season; making 14 starts and was second on the team with nine goals, eight assists and 27 points. The Aztecs finished 10-4-3 overall and earned their sixth straight trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

As a freshman at Phoenix College in 2021, he played in 17 games; making 16 starts. He had 13 goals, four assists and 30 points.