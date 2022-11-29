Pima women's soccer standouts Amparano, Gerhart & Buntin earn NJCAA All-American honors

Pima Community College women’s soccer standouts Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS), Bri Gerhart (Tanque Verde HS) and Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) earned national recognition for their play during the 2022 season as the NJCAA released its All-American list.

Amparano, a sophomore goalkeeper, was selected first team NJCAA Division II All-American. She played and started in 15 games, logging 1,273 minutes protecting the net. She finished with 83 saves and gave up just six of the nine goals that opponents had scored on Pima this season. She also posted a saves percentage of .950.

Amparano became a two-time All-ACCAC and All-Region player when she earned first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She was also selected ACCAC Division II Goalkeeper of the Week on two occasions.

In her career at Pima, Amparano played in 46 games; making 45 starts and played 4,024 minutes with 266 saves. She produced a saves percentage of .866 and a 0.94 GAA.

Gerhart, a sophomore defender, was named second team NJCAA Division II All-American. She played and started all 18 games in the backfield as she helped the Aztecs secure 12 shutout victories and only give up nine goals to opponents this season.

Gerhart was selected first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She also earned ACCAC Division II Player of the Week (Aug. 21-27).

Gerhart played a total of 47 games over the past three seasons in her Pima career.

Buntin, a sophomore forward, was selected NJCAA Division II Honorable Mention All-American. She played and started all 18 games finishing with 14 goals (team-high) and seven assists.

Buntin earned first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II honors. She was named to the NJCAA Division II All-Tournament team last season after scoring four goals. She played in 37 career games; making 22 starts with 25 goals scored.

The Aztecs have produced four NJCAA All-Americans in the last two seasons as Mari Acosta (Sahuarita HS) earned second-team honors last season. She was the first NJCAA All-American since Devyn Hunley (Sabino HS) in 2015. Shannon Shields (Sabino HS) was an NJCAA All-American in 2014.

The Aztecs went 30-7-3 in the last two seasons with Amparano, Gerhart and Buntin on the roster with two NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearances (Runner-up in 2021), an NJCAA Region I, Division II title in 2021 and a Region runner-up finish this season. The Aztecs were 32-13-5 in the last three seasons with Amparano and Gerhart on the roster.