Pima volleyball's Jessica Bright-Schade named All-ACCAC and All-Region

Pima Community College volleyball player Jessica Bright-Schade (Safford HS) earned regular season recognition from the ACCAC Conference and NJCAA Region I, Division II.

Bright-Schade, a sophomore outside hitter, was named second team All-ACCAC and was selected to the All-Region I, Division II Team.

She finished the season playing in all 25 matches and 84 of the 92 sets. Bright-Schade led the Aztecs with 232 kills (2.76 per set) and second on the team with 219 digs (2.61 per set). She posted seven double-doubles in those categories during the season. Bright-Schade also led the team with 254.5 points (3.0 per set).

Bright-Schade has earned recognition in two sports while with the Aztecs. She earned NJCAA All-American, All-ACCAC and All-Region nods last spring in the Javelin as part of the women’s track & field team. She placed sixth in the Javelin at the NJCAA Division I National Championships.

In her three seasons with the volleyball program, she totaled 435 kills and 481 digs in 57 matches played.

The Aztecs closed out the 2022 season finishing 7-18 overall and 4-11 in ACCAC conference play.