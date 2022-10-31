That’s just ducky: Arizona takes down Oregon in soccer match

The University of Arizona soccer team earned a strong win against the University of Oregon in a match on Sunday afternoon. Three different Wildcats scored in the last home match of the season.

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman, who let in five goals in a match against Arizona State on Thursday, did not start for her team. She showed symptoms of COVID, according to the team’s Twitter feed. Backup Julia Richards served between the pipes.

Salpointe alum Trinity Morales, who has also made appearances for FC Tucson, played 54 minutes for the Oregon Ducks.

Arizona’s attack got shots early on, but it fell to a set play. Iliana Hocking was fouled just outside of the box in minute 20. Nicole Dallin took the kick, a looping ball that went around the wall of Oregon defenders and left Richards to leap and stretch to get the ball at the far side of her net. It was way out of reach for the keeper, and was Dallin’s fifth tally of the year.

In minute 32, Arizona’s Mariah Dunn headed the ball to Sami Baytosh. Richards readied herself for a shot from Baytosh, but the freshman instead headed the ball to Jordan Hall. Hall had it in the back of the net before the keeper was even ready.

Oregon got a bit of hope in minute 38 with a goal scored off the head of Kaitlyn Paculba. Zoe Hansenauer earned her 19th assist on the play, an Oregon soccer record.

The Cats ended the half with a lead, but not the safest one. The team needed a third goal in the second half, and Hall delivered it in minute 50. Olivia Briede found herself undefended but instead took the opportunity to cross the ball to Hall. A quick flick got the ball to the back of the net.

The goal demoralized Oregon. The team didn’t record a shot for the rest of the match.

Still, Arizona had one more goal in them. Desiree Foster, who came into the game as a substitute, took a shot from near the touchline that caught the goalkeeper off guard after deflecting off of a defender.

The result was even more remarkable since the team was without difference makers Gianna Christensen and Megan Chelf, who got a red card on Thursday night. It meant that responsibilities fell to newer players.

“That was a test for us as coaches and the team,” said coach Becca Moros. “Trinity (Dorsey) and Sami (Baytosh)...haven’t played much together in a starting role…it was really nice to see them play together with tremendous confidence and playmaking ability.”

The team’s final regular season test comes on Friday as the team travels to Hayden’s Ferry to play against Tempe Normal.