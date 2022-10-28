Dambusters: 10-player Wildcat soccer squad outlasts feisty Oregon State

The Arizona Wildcats beat the Oregon State Beavers in a soccer match at Mulcahy Stadium on Thursday night. The Wildcats managed three goals in their highest scoring match this year.

Although the Cats had the win, the first goal came from Oregon State’s McKenna Martinez. A moment of confusion gave her an opening to get her ninth goal of the season in minute four.

The response came from Arizona rather quickly by soccer standards. Jordan Hall, came up the wing and delivered the ball to Iliana Hocking who evened things up in minute ten. Minutes later, Nicole Dallin converted a penalty kick to give Arizona the lead.

The third goal came, this time with Hall delivering the ball to Dallin. It was Dallin’s fourth of the season. Given the way the game was moving, it should have sealed things up even though it was only the first half.

Then came the cards.

In minute 27, both Arizona’s Megan Chelf and OSU’s Gwen Jacobs earned yellows for violent fouls. This became a problem for both teams when the two had a touch-line collision in minute 36. Both got their second yellows and an expulsion from the match. Both coaches showed their displeasure with center referee Clarence Clark, who showed a card to the Arizona bench.

This meant for the remaining sixty minutes of the match, both teams would be without their central midfielders. Arizona adjusted by shifting the midfielders and getting the outside backs into the attack more often.

In the second half, Oregon State pressured the Wildcats and created some very dangerous situations in front of goal. Keeper Hope Hisey only recorded one save in the second half, but she was called upon on several occasions to block passes and break up plays.

The Wildcat defense fought off Oregon State’s sallies into their final third, but a penalty call against Arizona’s Angela Baron gave the visitors a good opportunity in the 72nd minute. OSU’s Abby Schwartz beat Hisey from the penalty spot and gave her team a real chance at tying the game up.

OSU’s best chance came minutes later from Sawyer Service, but her shot went wide. The Wildcats ended with a win against a surprisingly tough OSU side given the Beavers’ record of no wins in PAC-12 play.

Forward Jordan Hall’s play particularly stood out. The junior from Dacula, Georgia had five shots, but more importantly, had assists on both goals that came from the run of play. Despite that performance, she admits that losing Chelf for the last hour of the match caused a few difficulties.

“I was just making sure that I didn’t go long every time because there’s not someone making a check into the space (behind me),” she said after the match. “Sometimes, it had to be me coming down there to defend…but I like that the team adjusted well.”

Coach Becca Moros noted that, since the roles of both players red carded were similar, both teams had to make similar adjustments. The way the match flowed allowed her to give some little used players some time..

“We put Julie (Maycumber) into the center midfield for a little bit and I thought she had some good passing,” she said of her sophomore defender that got thirteen minutes on the field. “Marley (Chappel) did a good job as well. Trinity (Dorsey) did a great job. She came in and held that down.”

Moros will be without Chelf for Sunday’s match against Oregon, which lost 5 - 1 to Arizona State last night. Sunday’s match, the last at home, is at 1 p.m.