5 Pima women's soccer standouts earn All-ACCAC and All-Region honors

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team was well-represented as the ACCAC conference released its All-ACCAC Conference and All-Region Teams.

Sophomore goalkeeper Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) was selected first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started in 12 of the 15 games up to this point. Amparano has logged 966 minutes with 60 saves (0.37 GAA). She leads the ACCAC and is second in the NJCAA with a saves percentage of .938. She helped secure nine of the team’s 11 shutout victories. She earned ACCAC Division II Goalkeeper of the Week on two occasions. Amparano was named second team All-ACCAC last season.

Sophomore defender Bri Gerhart (Tanque Verde HS) was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. Gerhart has started all 15 games in the backfield and helped anchor a defense that secured 11 shutout victories and give up just seven goals. She was named ACCAC Division II Player of the Week once this season.

Sophomore forward Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) was selected first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She has played and started all 15 games and has a team-leading 14 goals along with seven assists. Buntin earned ACCAC Division II Player of the Week honors once this season.

Sophomore midfielder/forward Caitlyn Maher (Catalina Foothills HS) was chosen second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. She has played in all 15 games; making 11 starts. Maher scored four goal and led the team with 11 assists. She was also selected as ACCAC Division II Player of the Week once this season.

Sophomore defender Alexus Mendez (Tucson Magnet HS) was named All-ACCAC Honorable Mention and second team All-Region I, Division II. She played and started all 15 games in the backfield. She scored a goal and had two assists and was another key figure on defense that helped secure 11 shutout victories.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs will play at No. 1 Phoenix College in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Finals on Saturday. Game time is set for 7 p.m.