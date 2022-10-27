Bianchi, Osornio, Vu & Moholt represent Pima men on All-ACCAC and All-Region soccer teams

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team received recognition from the ACCAC conference for its play during the regular season as four players were chosen for the All-ACCAC Conference and All-Region I, Division II teams.

Sophomore forward Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) was selected first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He played and started in all 14 games with a team-high 15 goals (second in the ACCAC), nine assists (third in the ACCAC) and 39 points.

Sophomore forward/midfielder Ernesto Osornio (Ironwood HS) was named first team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He played in 13 games; making 11 starts. Osornio had eight goals and eight assists and was second on the team with 24 points.

Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) was selected second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. Vu played and started all 14 games with five goals, six assists and 16 points. He was named first team NJCAA All-American, first team All-ACCAC and All-Region last season.

Sophomore defender Nicolai Moholt was named second team All-ACCAC and first team All-Region I, Division II. He played in 12 games; making 11 starts in the backfield. He helped secure six shutout victories as Pima has given up just 11 goals up to this point.

The No. 3 seeded Aztecs will play in the NJCAA Region I, Division II Final on Saturday at No. 1 Phoenix College. Game time is set for 4 p.m.