Meredith Scott nets 2 goals as Pima women rally to topple Scottsdale

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (13-2) is advancing to its third straight NJCAA Region I, Division II Final after rallying to beat Scottsdale Community College (12-5) on Wednesday at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The No. 2-seeded Aztecs fell behind in the opening minutes but came back to beat the Artichokes 2-1.

Freshman Meredith Scott (Walden Grove HS) tied the game with her goal in the 30th minute. The score was knotted at 1-1 at halftime.

Scott found the back of the net once again converting on a pass in the box from sophomore Delaney Buntin (Cienega HS) in the opening minutes of the second half (48th minute), putting the Aztecs up for good.

“They (Meredith’s) goals were amazing. She knew where she needed to run,” sophomore defender Bri Gerhart said. “We’ve worked on corners a lot and her and I always talk of ‘who’s going to go’, and I told her to run in the box and follow the ball. That’s exactly what she did.”

The Aztecs trailed 1-0 as Emma Green scored for the Artichokes in the 5th minute.

“We knew they (Scottsdale) were going to come out hard,” sophomore defender Alexus Mendez (Tucson Magnet HS) said. “We needed to have a strong defensive line and, with us only giving up six goals this season, we had trust in each other in the back line.”

Gerhart also saw a different intensity in Scottsdale out of the gates.

“They were a lot more aggressive with us,” Gerhart said comparing their first meeting earlier this season (Pima won 2-0). “They attacked us a lot more and they had a lot better crosses; which we started handling better during the second half. We followed our runners more and we let no balls in the back of the net.”

Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the game with seven saves.

The Aztecs will play at No. 1 seeded Phoenix College on Saturday. Game time is TBA. The Aztecs fell to the Bears 3-0 earlier this season. Pima defeated Phoenix College in last year’s NJCAA Region I, Division II Final.