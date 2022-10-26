TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima volleyball freshman libero Morgan Hains named ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week
Your gift to local news DOUBLED!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima volleyball freshman libero Morgan Hains named ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman libero Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) was named ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 17-23. She had 47 digs, seven assists and three aces in wins over Mesa Community College and at Phoenix College. The Aztecs play Glendale Community College tonight at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman libero Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) was named ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Oct. 17-23. She had 47 digs, seven assists and three aces in wins over Mesa Community College and at Phoenix College. The Aztecs play Glendale Community College tonight at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium.

Pima Community College volleyball player Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) was a force on the defensive side of the ball as she earned recognition for her play for the week of Oct. 17-23.

Hains, a freshman libero, was selected ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week.

She helped the Aztecs pick up victories over Mesa Community College (3-1) and at Phoenix College (3-0). Hains played in all seven sets as she totaled 47 digs (38 against Mesa), along with seven assists and three aces.

Hains has played in all 23 matches and 85 sets so far this season with 325 digs (3.82 per game), 38 assists, 21 aces and has 22.0 points.

The Aztecs will play their final home match of the season tonight at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium against No. 11-ranked Glendale Community College. The match begins at 7 p.m.

Filed under

sports, college,

Read more about

aztecs, morgan hains, pcc, volleyball

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder