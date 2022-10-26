Pima volleyball freshman libero Morgan Hains named ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week

Pima Community College volleyball player Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) was a force on the defensive side of the ball as she earned recognition for her play for the week of Oct. 17-23.

Hains, a freshman libero, was selected ACCAC Division II Defensive Player of the Week.

She helped the Aztecs pick up victories over Mesa Community College (3-1) and at Phoenix College (3-0). Hains played in all seven sets as she totaled 47 digs (38 against Mesa), along with seven assists and three aces.

Hains has played in all 23 matches and 85 sets so far this season with 325 digs (3.82 per game), 38 assists, 21 aces and has 22.0 points.

The Aztecs will play their final home match of the season tonight at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium against No. 11-ranked Glendale Community College. The match begins at 7 p.m.