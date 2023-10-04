Ehler, Loredo, Ruiz & Sanchez net goals as Pima men flatten Mesa

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (10-1, 7-1 in ACCAC) secured another double-digit win season as it picked up a quality win on Tuesday at home.

The No. 3-ranked Aztecs defeated No. 14 Mesa Community College 4-1 as the Aztecs matched last season’s win total (10-4-3).

The Aztecs struck early as sophomore Daniel Ehler (Marana HS) found the back of the net in the 4th minute with an assist from sophomore Eduardo Saucedo. Fellow sophomore Victor Loredo (Metro Tech) made it 2-0 just three minutes later with his shot in the 7th minute that was assisted by freshman Mateo Soto (Tucson Magnet HS).

The Thunderbirds made it interesting with a goal by Joshua Rodriguez in the 73rd minute to cut it to a one-goal differential. The Aztecs countered five minutes later with freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS), who scored off an assist from sophomore Stetson Milligan (Cienega HS) to make it 3-1.

Freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) netted the final insurance goal in the 81st minute that was assisted by freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS).

The Aztecs finished the game with six shots on goal. Freshman goalkeeper Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished with three saves, all in the second half. The Thunderbirds were held to no shots on goal in the first half and had four for the game.

The Aztecs return to the West Campus Aztec Field next Tuesday, Oct. 10 when they face off against Arizona Western College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.