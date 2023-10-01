Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns to Tucson on Thursday

The 12th annual Mexican Baseball Fiesta returns Thursday to the Kino Sports Complex, with weekend festivities including double-header games, the UA Wildcats and live entertainment.

The fiesta features four professional teams from the Mexican Pacific League — Naranjeros de Hermosillo, Yaquis de Obregon, Aguilas de Mexicali, and Mayos de Navojoa — and the University of Arizona Wildcats.

"Over the last 11 years, the Mexican Pacific League has developed a great partnership with the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. These games get their teams ready for their regular season with great success," said Francisco Gamez, Mexican Baseball Fiesta founder and partner. "Mexican baseball fans now look forward to the Fiesta every year."

Gamez played in the Mexican Pacific League, as well as in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.

In addition to baseball, there will also be food, live entertainment, and music — with the Sonoran band La Brissa performing after Sunday's doubleheader.

“The Vamos a Tucson Mexican Baseball Fiesta has become one of the top entertainment/baseball events on the Tucson calendar,” said Mike Feder, President of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta. “We believe the Fiesta is the largest Hispanic sporting event in Tucson every year.”

Feder is a 30-year minor league baseball general manager, with 15 of those years as the GM of the Tucson Triple-A franchise. Gamez joined Feder in forming the Mexican Baseball Fiesta LLC in 2011.

Doubleheaders will be featured on each of the four days of the event. The University of Arizona Wildcats will play in the second game of the doubleheader on Oct. 5, the team's fourth appearance at the tournament under head coach Chip Hale.

"Playing in the Mexican Baseball Fiesta is an honor for Arizona baseball," said Chip Hale, Arizona Wildcats baseball coach. "It is a great event for our program to be associated with. The baseball passion of Tucson is on full display and our players get to be a part of it."

The Mexican Pacific League (Liga Mexicana del Pacifico), is a professional winter league in Mexico, founded in 1945, and the fiesta operates as the teams' version of spring training. The champion of the league plays in the Caribbean Series.

Ticket prices are $25 for box seats, $20 for general admission and $10 for children 6-16, seniors 55+ and military with I.D., and can be purchased online at the fiesta website. Tickets will also be on sale at the Kino Stadium box office the week of the games.

Kino Sports Complex will enforce its clear bag policy during the event. Approved items include diaper bags, one-gallon freezer bags, clutch purses no larger than 4.5” x 5” and clear tote bags no larger than 12”x 6”x 12”. All bags are subject to inspection.

A list of approved items can be found here.

Schedule of games:

Thursday, October 5

Obregon vs Navojoa 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Arizona Wildcats, follows first game

Friday, October 6

Navojoa vs Mexicali 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Obregon, follows first game

Saturday, October 7

Mexicali vs Navojoa 5:05 first game

Hermosillo vs Obregon, follows first game

Sunday, October 8

Obregon vs Mexicali, 2:30

Navojoa vs. Hermosillo, follows first game

La Brissa will perform either following the second game, or late during the second game.

The Kino Sports Complex is located at 2500 E. Ajo Way. Further information is available at the Mexican Baseball Fiesta website.