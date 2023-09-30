Aztec soccer
Pacheco has 1 save as Pima women tie Chandler-Gilbert in scoreless match
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (4-4-2, 3-2-2 in ACCAC) traveled to Chandler-Gilbert Community College (1-6-1, 1-5-1) on Saturday for an ACCAC conference matchup.
The Aztecs and the Coyotes played 90 minutes and finished in a scoreless tie. The tie game snapped Pima’s three-game winning streak.
Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished the match with one save. The Aztecs outshot the Coyotes 6-3 for the game.
The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host Mesa Community College. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.