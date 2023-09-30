TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pacheco has 1 save as Pima women tie Chandler-Gilbert in scoreless match
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

Aztec soccer

Pacheco has 1 save as Pima women tie Chandler-Gilbert in scoreless match

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished with one save as the Aztecs women's soccer team and Chandler-Gilbert Community College played to a scoreless tie. The Aztecs are now 4-4-2 and 3-2-2 in ACCAC conference play.
    Stephanie van LatumSophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished with one save as the Aztecs women's soccer team and Chandler-Gilbert Community College played to a scoreless tie. The Aztecs are now 4-4-2 and 3-2-2 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (4-4-2, 3-2-2 in ACCAC) traveled to Chandler-Gilbert Community College (1-6-1, 1-5-1) on Saturday for an ACCAC conference matchup.

The Aztecs and the Coyotes played 90 minutes and finished in a scoreless tie. The tie game snapped Pima’s three-game winning streak.

Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished the match with one save. The Aztecs outshot the Coyotes 6-3 for the game.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host Mesa Community College. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.

Pima CC Aztecs 0, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 0

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

adriana pacheco, aztecs, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Pima CC Aztecs 0, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 0

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Noticias auténticamente locales y perspectivas comunitariasauthentically local news for Southern Arizonadedicated to digging into the desert dirt