Pima runner Reatta Danhof earns all-conference honors at ACCAC championships

The Pima Community College women’s cross country team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday held at Central Arizona College.

The Aztecs finished in fourth place with a team score of 106.

Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs as she closed out the 5K (3.1 miles) race with a time of 20 minutes, 56.0 seconds. She earned second team All-ACCAC.

Freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) fell just short of All-Conference honors as she placed 16th with a time of 21:06.0. Freshman Alyssa Perez (Agua Fria HS) took 20th place and crossed the finish line at 21:32.0

Freshman Sara Bredenkamp (Kingman Academy) finished the race in 26th place with a time of 22:00.0 while freshman Linda Rivero (Desert View HS) took 29th at 22:43.0.

The Aztecs will head back to Central Arizona College next Saturday, Oct. 7 to compete in the George Young Invitational.