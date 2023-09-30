TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima runner Reatta Danhof earns all-conference honors at ACCAC championships
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

Pima runner Reatta Danhof earns all-conference honors at ACCAC championships

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) earned second team All-ACCAC conference after she took 15th place at the ACCAC Championships. She finished the 5K (3.1-mile) race with a time of 20:56.0. The Aztecs took fourth place in the final team standings with 106 points.
    Raymond SuarezFreshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) earned second team All-ACCAC conference after she took 15th place at the ACCAC Championships. She finished the 5K (3.1-mile) race with a time of 20:56.0. The Aztecs took fourth place in the final team standings with 106 points.

The Pima Community College women’s cross country team competed at the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday held at Central Arizona College.

The Aztecs finished in fourth place with a team score of 106.

Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs as she closed out the 5K (3.1 miles) race with a time of 20 minutes, 56.0 seconds. She earned second team All-ACCAC.

Freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) fell just short of All-Conference honors as she placed 16th with a time of 21:06.0. Freshman Alyssa Perez (Agua Fria HS) took 20th place and crossed the finish line at 21:32.0

Freshman Sara Bredenkamp (Kingman Academy) finished the race in 26th place with a time of 22:00.0 while freshman Linda Rivero (Desert View HS) took 29th at 22:43.0.

The Aztecs will head back to Central Arizona College next Saturday, Oct. 7 to compete in the George Young Invitational.

Filed under

breaking, sports, college,

Read more about

alyssa perez, aztecs, cross country, linda rivero, mariah cruz, pcc, reatta danhof, sara bredenkamp

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

a smarter Tucson is a better TucsonTucson's independent watchdog newsauthentically local news & community views