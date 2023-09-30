TucsonSentinel.com
Gilleland's day not enough as Pima volleyball drops 2 matches

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  Freshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) closed out the day with eight kills, 15 assists and two blocks but the Aztecs dropped non-conference matches to Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Mesa Community College. The Aztecs are now 8-12 overall.
    Steve EscobarFreshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) closed out the day with eight kills, 15 assists and two blocks but the Aztecs dropped non-conference matches to Chandler-Gilbert Community College and Mesa Community College. The Aztecs are now 8-12 overall.

The Pima Community College volleyball team (8-12) played a pair of non-conference matches on Saturday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

The Aztecs fell to host Chandler-Gilbert in straight sets 25-12, 25-13, 25-16. 

Freshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) finished the match with a team-high eight kills. Sophomore Christina Shaffer (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) added five kills while freshman Tameryn Koford posted four kills and two blocks. 

Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the match with 15 assists and two aces. 

The Aztecs’ rally fell short as they lost in four sets to Mesa Community College 25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20 to close out the day.

Freshman Elli Meinke (Ironwood Ridge HS) led the way with nine kills. Gilleland finished the match with 15 assists and two blocks.

Sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) had 15 digs and three aces while freshman Jasmin Joseph (Tanque Verde HS) posted 11 digs.

The Aztecs get back to ACCAC Conference play on Tuesday when they play at Arizona Western College. The match begins at 7 p.m.

Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 3, Pima CC Aztecs 0 (25-12, 25-13, 25-16)

Mesa CC Thunderbirds 3, Pima CC Aztecs 1 (25-22, 25-17, 16-25, 25-20)

