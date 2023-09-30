Montealegre & Loredo lead charge as Pima men's soccer wins 6th straight

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (9-1, 6-1 in ACCAC) won their sixth straight game on Saturday, doing damage in the first half to blank Chandler-Gilbert Community College (0-9-1, 0-6-1) on the road.

The No. 4-ranked Aztecs picked up their seventh shutout victory of the season in their 6-0 win over the Coyotes. Pima scored all six of their goals in the first half.

Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre scored a hat trick as he put the Aztecs on the board and helped pad the lead with back-to-back goals in the 5th and 6th minutes. He scored the final goal of the game with 12 seconds left in the half.

Sophomore Victor Loredo (Metro Tech) finished the game with a goal and three assists. He found Montealegre on his first and last goals and in freshman Ismael Ruiz’s (Tucson Magnet HS) goal in the 42nd minute to make it 5-0. Loredo scored on a shot of his own in the 30th minute to put the score at 4-0.

Freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) had a goal and an assist in the game. He made it 3-0 with his shot in the 9th minute and provided the pass for Loredo’s goal.

The Aztecs outshot the Coyotes 13-2. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished the game with two saves while sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) played in the second half and had one save.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host No. 8 ranked Mesa Community College in an ACCAC conference showdown at 7:00 p.m.