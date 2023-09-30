Pima's Valenzuela & Jorgenson earn all-conference at ACCAC cross country championships
The Pima Community College men’s cross country team took part in the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday at Central Arizona College.
The Aztecs finished in fourth place with a total of 87 team points.
Sophomore Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) led the pack for much of the 8K (4.97-miles) race but finished in second place with a time of 24 minutes, 55.0 seconds. He earned first team All-ACCAC honors.
Freshman Declan Jorgenson (Ironwood Ridge HS) took home second team All-Conference recognition after he finished in 10th place with a time of 25:46.0.
Freshman Louis Madrigal-Diaz (North Canyon HS) placed 20th with a time of 26:22.0 while freshman Hall Griffith took 27th place, closing out the race at 26:33.0.
Sophomore Justin VanDeberg (Gila Ridge HS) rounded out the top five scoring as he took 28th place at 26:34.0.
The Aztecs will head back to Central Arizona College next Saturday, Oct. 7 to compete in the George Young Invitational.