PCC's Jessica Alvarez & Adriana Pacheco sweep ACCAC Player/Goalkeeper of the Week honors

Pima Community College women’s soccer players Jessica Alvarez (Tucson Magnet HS) and Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) earned recognition from the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference for their play during the week of Sept. 17-23.

Alvarez, a freshman midfielder, was selected ACCAC Division II Player of the Week while Pacheco, a sophomore goalkeeper, was named ACCAC Division II Goalkeeper of the Week.

Alvarez scored three goals and had one assist for the week. She netted two goals in Pima’s win over GateWay Community College and scored one goal in their win at Paradise Valley Community College. Alvarez has played in five games and has eight points.

Pacheco played 104 minutes at the net giving up no goals and had four saves. The Aztecs outscored their opponents 13-2 last week. Pacheco has played and started in four games so far this season and recorded 16 saves in 284 minutes of play.

The Aztecs are back on the pitch this Saturday when they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Game time is set for 5 p.m.