Double-doubles for Abby Whatton & Taylor Crawford help Pima shred South Mountain
Sports news

Aztec volleyball

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) and freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) each produced double-doubles as Aztecs volleyball defeated South Mountain Community College in four sets (25-20, 18-25, 25-10, 25-18).
The Pima Community College volleyball team (8-9, 4-3 in ACCAC) got back in the win column on Wednesday in an ACCAC conference match against South Mountain Community College (7-12, 3-5).

The Aztecs broke open a tie and won the final two sets beating the Cougars in four games (25-20, 18-25, 25-10, 25-18).

Up 9-7 in the first set, the Aztecs scored five straight points as sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) had a kill and an ace while sophomore Bekah O’Day (Skyline HS) had a pair of kills during that stretch as Pima took a 14-7 lead. They took their biggest advantage when sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) put down a kill to make it 18-9. The Cougars cut Pima’s lead to three points at 22-19 but kills from sophomore Christina Shaffer (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) and Whatton halted the run as the Aztecs took a 1-0 lead.

The Aztecs went up 15-13 in the second set but the Cougars scored 10 of the next 11 points to take the lead for good and tie the match at 1-1.

The third set went back and forth to start as there were six ties by the time the score was 7-7. Whatton’s kill put the Aztecs up for good as the Cougars scored just three set points for the rest of the game. Freshman Kenna Simon had seven kills in the set. O’Day gave the Aztecs the 2-1 lead in the match after her set-point kill.

The Aztecs carried the momentum into the fourth set as they took a 10-4 lead after freshman Taylor Crawford’s (Ironwood Ridge HS) ace. They went up 17-10 after Whatton’s kill and took advantage of South Mountain miscues down the stretch.

Whatton and Crawford each finished the match with a double-double. Whatton led the Aztecs with 12 kills to go along with 10 digs while Crawford posted 32 assists and 11 digs along with three aces and three kills.

Simon also closed out the match in double figures with 10 kills. O’Day had seven kills and two aces and Ross finished with six kills, five blocks, four digs and three aces.

Sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) closed out the match with 29 digs, two aces and two assists.

The Aztecs hit the road on Friday when they play at Glendale Community College. Match begins at 7 p.m.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, South Mountain CC Cougars 1 (25-20, 18-25, 25-10, 25-18)

Top headlines

