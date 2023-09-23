Kyleigh Oliver nets 2 goals as Pima women win 3rd straight match

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (4-4-1, 3-2-1 in ACCAC) continued their upward trajectory with an ACCAC conference road win on Saturday.

The Aztecs scored five goals in the first half and defeated Paradise Valley Community College 7-1 to win their third straight contest. The Aztecs have gone 3-0-1 in the last four games and outscored their opponents 17-5.

Sophomore Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS) added insurance goals in the first half after she provided back-to-back goals in the 38th and 42nd minutes to make the score 4-0. She also has the assist in freshman Viviana Sanchez’s (Tucson Magnet HS) goal in the 50th minute.

Freshman Jessica Alvarez (Tucson Magnet HS) scored Pima’s final goal of the game in the 76th minute and assisted in freshman Solaris Graves’ (Ironwood Ridge HS) to put Pima up the scoreboard in the 20th minute.

Sophomore Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) and freshman Camilla Razcon (Marana HS) were also big part of Pima’s first half barrage with their goals in the 25th minute and 43rd minute respectively.

Jenna Youngs scored Paradise Valley’s goal in the 88th minute.

The Aztecs outshot the Pumas 21-1 for the game. Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) had no saves in the first half. Freshman Seanna Krantz (Tucson Magnet HS) finished with one save.

The Aztecs are back on the road next Saturday when they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Start time is at 5 p.m.