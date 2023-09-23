Ruiz's 1st-half hat trick helps Pima men's soccer cruise past Paradise Valley

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (8-1, 5-1 in ACCAC) won a fifth straight game on Saturday as they took control at Paradise Valley Community College (3-6-1, 1-4-1).

The No. 4-ranked Aztecs scored four goals in the first half as they beat the Pumas 7-1. Freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) secured a hat trick in the first half as he netted goals in the 7th, 15th and 35th minutes.

Sophomore Stetson Milligan (Cienega HS) found the back of the net on two occasions as he scored in the 10th minute to make it 2-0 and the final goal of the game in the 88th minute.

Freshman D’Andre Pickett (Tucson Magnet HS) finished the game with a goal and two assists. He provided the passes for Milligan’s first goal and Ruiz’s third goal to make it 4-0. Pickett also scored a goal of his own in the 55th minute with an assist from freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS) in the 55th minute.

The Pumas got on the board in the 51st minute with a goal by Aiden Matheson but the Aztecs responded a minute later with a goal by freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) and assisted by freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) to make it 5-1.

The Aztecs outshot the Pumas 14-2 for the game. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished the match with one save. Sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) played the final 61 minutes and had no saves.

The Aztecs will be back on the road next Saturday when they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.