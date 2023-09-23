TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Ruiz's 1st-half hat trick helps Pima men's soccer cruise past Paradise Valley
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

PCC Aztecs

Ruiz's 1st-half hat trick helps Pima men's soccer cruise past Paradise Valley

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshamn Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) put the Aztecs on his back in the first half as he scored three goals in the 7th, 10th and 35th minute as the No. 4 ranked Aztecs beat Paradise Valley Community College 7-1 for their fifth straight win. The Aztecs are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Photo by Steve EscobarFreshamn Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) put the Aztecs on his back in the first half as he scored three goals in the 7th, 10th and 35th minute as the No. 4 ranked Aztecs beat Paradise Valley Community College 7-1 for their fifth straight win. The Aztecs are 8-1 overall and 5-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (8-1, 5-1 in ACCAC) won a fifth straight game on Saturday as they took control at Paradise Valley Community College (3-6-1, 1-4-1).

The No. 4-ranked Aztecs scored four goals in the first half as they beat the Pumas 7-1. Freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) secured a hat trick in the first half as he netted goals in the 7th, 15th and 35th minutes.

Sophomore Stetson Milligan (Cienega HS) found the back of the net on two occasions as he scored in the 10th minute to make it 2-0 and the final goal of the game in the 88th minute.

Freshman D’Andre Pickett (Tucson Magnet HS) finished the game with a goal and two assists. He provided the passes for Milligan’s first goal and Ruiz’s third goal to make it 4-0. Pickett also scored a goal of his own in the 55th minute with an assist from freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS) in the 55th minute.

The Pumas got on the board in the 51st minute with a goal by Aiden Matheson but the Aztecs responded a minute later with a goal by freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) and assisted by freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) to make it 5-1.

The Aztecs outshot the Pumas 14-2 for the game. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished the match with one save. Sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) played the final 61 minutes and had no saves.

The Aztecs will be back on the road next Saturday when they play at Chandler-Gilbert Community College. Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.

(4) Pima CC Aztecs 7, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1

Pima goals: Ismael Ruiz (Victor Loredo) 7th minute; Stetson Milligan (D’Andre Pickett) 10th minute; Ruiz (Loredo) 15th minute; Ruiz (Pickett) 35th minute; Voltaire Tillakembaye (Missael Montilla) 52nd minute; Pickett (Nico Valenzuela) 55th minute; Milligan 88th minute.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, dandre pickett, ismael ruiz, james lynch, jose carlos ortiz, missael montilla, nico valenzuela, pcc, stetson milligan, victor loredo

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(4) Pima CC Aztecs 7, Paradise Valley CC Pumas 1

Pima goals: Ismael Ruiz (Victor Loredo) 7th minute; Stetson Milligan (D’Andre Pickett) 10th minute; Ruiz (Loredo) 15th minute; Ruiz (Pickett) 35th minute; Voltaire Tillakembaye (Missael Montilla) 52nd minute; Pickett (Nico Valenzuela) 55th minute; Milligan 88th minute.

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news for the BorderlandsTucson's independent watchdog newsdedicated to digging into the desert dirt