Just Ducky: Confident Arizona soccer squad scores 3 on Oregon

In front of a boisterous crowd filling Mulcahy Stadium on Friday night, Arizona’s women’s soccer team opened up their final PAC-12 schedule with a decisive 3-0 win over the visiting Oregon Ducks.

Oregon came into the match without a single win in their pre-conference schedule. Still, it was important for the Wildcats to quickly, in the words of forward Nicole Dallin, “crush their spirits.”

“Our plan was to press them and not let them get out with long balls,” she said. “We didn’t want to give them any chance to get into our half and I think we successfully did that.”

The results of the plan could be seen on the field early in the match. A flurry of possession in Oregon’s final third was rewarded with a 14th-minute goal from Sami Baytosh assisted by Ellie Hatteberg.

Oregon made it up-field on a few occasions, but a compact Wildcat back line often forced them into wide areas, leaving them with few good chances. More often than not, their six-foot-tall forward Ajanae Respass was left up top all alone.

It took only a few moments into the second half for Baytosh to extend the lead with an opportunistic shot taken with a ball that caromed off of several Oregon defenders.

Dallin scored the final goal at the hour mark. The forward flicked a pass from Desiree Foster with her head past Oregon keeper Maddy Goldberg.

Hisey ended another match with a clean sheet. The work was also done by a well organized defense that kept Oregon from having many quality chances. The Ducks only had eight shots, two coming from Salpointe Lancer and FC Tucson midfielder Trinity Morales, compared to Arizona’s 25.

“I felt like we did a good job from the first whistle,” said coach Becca Moros. “We made sure that we wrestled with them early to get the momentum and keep it.”

The result indicated a recovery from last Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Gonzaga. Moros noted that Friday’s match was a better indicator of what PAC-12 competition will look like.

“Gonzaga man-marked us all over the field,” she said. “Oregon was playing in zones more like the way we play. So there was a greater understanding of what we were trying to do and comfort in shutting that down.”

“That’s the first time I feel like I’ve really seen that… but I think we’d be prepared for an opponent like that again,” she added.

The team next travels to the wilds of the San Francisco Bay for a match against the University of California on Thursday and Stanford on Sunday.

Player Notes

With her goal, Nicole Dallin is now at seven for the season. Dallin, who once topped the PAC-12 scoring chart, is just one goal behind the leading scorer in the conference, Colorado’s Shyra James. The two will face off in Boulder on October 26.

Trinity Dorsey, who had been worked back into the line-up after an injury, started but only played four minutes before having to be helped off the field. Moros could not give details about her condition after the match, but said that she wasn’t “failing any tests” but needs to be further evaluated.