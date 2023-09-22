PCC Aztecs
Pima volleyball suffers setback in loss at No. 2 Scottsdale
The Pima Community College volleyball team (7-9, 3-3 in ACCAC) dropped their ACCAC conference match up at Scottsdale Community College (11-0, 7-0) on Friday.
The Aztecs fell in straight sets to the No. 2-ranked Artichokes 25-14, 25-10, 25-15).
Sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) finished with five kills while freshman Kenna Simon posted four kills.
Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the match with 20 assists and sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) had eight digs.
The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday to host South Mountain Community College. The match begins at 7 p.m.