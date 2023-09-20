TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Hwang scores goal & has assist as Aztec men's soccer racks up 4th straight shutout win
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

Pima College

Hwang scores goal & has assist as Aztec men's soccer racks up 4th straight shutout win

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Junyoung Hwang and freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) were two of the four goal scorers for the No. 4-ranked Aztecs as they beat GateWay Community college 4-0 for their fourth straight shutout victory. The Aztecs improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Stephanie van LatumSophomore Junyoung Hwang and freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) were two of the four goal scorers for the No. 4-ranked Aztecs as they beat GateWay Community college 4-0 for their fourth straight shutout victory. The Aztecs improved to 7-1 overall and 4-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (7-1, 4-1 in ACCAC) continued its defensive streak of zeros on Tuesday as it shut out GateWay Community College (2-7, 0-5) at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The No. 4-ranked Aztecs defeated the Geckos 4-0 to earn their fourth straight shutout victory and sixth shutout overall during the season.

Sophomore Junyoung Hwang played a big part in Pima’s second half. He assisted in freshman Nico Valenzuela’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-0. He helped seal it with the final goal of the game in the 87th minute that was assisted by freshman Jacob Lund-Iversen.

Freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) put the Aztecs up 3-0 with his goal in the 53rd minute, assisted by freshman Frank Castro (Prescott HS).

Freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) put the Aztecs ahead in the first half, scoring in the 22nd minute with an assist from Valenzuela.

The Aztecs’ defense held the Geckos to no shots on goal for the game. Sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) was at the net for 70 minutes and Juan Pablo Martinez-Velasco closed out the final 20 minutes.

The Aztecs will play an afternoon match on Saturday at Paradise Valley Community College. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.

(4) Pima CC Aztecs 4, GateWay CC Geckos 0

Pima goals: Missael Montilla (Nico Valenzuela) 22nd minute; Valenzuela (Junyoung Hwang) 48th minute; Voltaire Tillakembaye (Frank Castro) 53rd minute; Hwang (Jacob Lund-Iversen) 87th minute.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, jacob lund-iversen, james lynch, junyoung hwang, missael montilla, nico valenzuela, pcc,

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(4) Pima CC Aztecs 4, GateWay CC Geckos 0

Pima goals: Missael Montilla (Nico Valenzuela) 22nd minute; Valenzuela (Junyoung Hwang) 48th minute; Voltaire Tillakembaye (Frank Castro) 53rd minute; Hwang (Jacob Lund-Iversen) 87th minute.

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

a smarter Tucson is a better Tucsondedicated to digging into the desert dirtNoticias auténticamente locales para Tucson