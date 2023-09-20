Hwang scores goal & has assist as Aztec men's soccer racks up 4th straight shutout win

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (7-1, 4-1 in ACCAC) continued its defensive streak of zeros on Tuesday as it shut out GateWay Community College (2-7, 0-5) at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The No. 4-ranked Aztecs defeated the Geckos 4-0 to earn their fourth straight shutout victory and sixth shutout overall during the season.

Sophomore Junyoung Hwang played a big part in Pima’s second half. He assisted in freshman Nico Valenzuela’s (Salpointe Catholic HS) goal in the 48th minute to make it 2-0. He helped seal it with the final goal of the game in the 87th minute that was assisted by freshman Jacob Lund-Iversen.

Freshman Voltaire Tillakembaye (Rincon HS) put the Aztecs up 3-0 with his goal in the 53rd minute, assisted by freshman Frank Castro (Prescott HS).

Freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) put the Aztecs ahead in the first half, scoring in the 22nd minute with an assist from Valenzuela.

The Aztecs’ defense held the Geckos to no shots on goal for the game. Sophomore James Lynch (Salpointe Catholic HS) was at the net for 70 minutes and Juan Pablo Martinez-Velasco closed out the final 20 minutes.

The Aztecs will play an afternoon match on Saturday at Paradise Valley Community College. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m.