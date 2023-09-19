Jessica Alvarez nets 2 as PCC women close 6-1 vs. GateWay College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (3-4-1, 2-2-1 in ACCAC) went on a scoring barrage in the second half on Tuesday against GateWay Community College (2-5-1, 1-4).

The Aztecs netted four goals in the half and went on to defeat the Geckos 6-1 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

Freshman Jessica Alvarez (Tucson Magnet HS) had her footprints on three of the four goals. She had the assist in freshman Camila Razcon’s (Marana HS) goal in the 50th minute to put the Aztecs up 3-0. Alvarez went on to score the next two goals in the 53rd and 59th minute to make it 5-0.

Freshman Neveah Covarrubias (Pueblo HS) scored Pima’s final goal in the 79th minute with an assist from sophomore Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS).

Valdez put the Aztecs on the scoreboard in the 15th minute and sophomore Analee Oropeza (Ironwood Ridge HS) gave them the two-goal advantage at halftime with her shot in the 43rd minute.

Devony Navarro scored GateWay’s goal in the 82nd minute.

Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished the game with four saves and freshman Jasmin Delgado finished with one save.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Saturday for an afternoon game at Paradise Valley Community College. The teams are on the pitch at noon.