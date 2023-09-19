TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Jessica Alvarez nets 2 as PCC women close 6-1 vs. GateWay College
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

Aztec soccer

Jessica Alvarez nets 2 as PCC women close 6-1 vs. GateWay College

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Jessica Alvarez scored two goals while sophomore Juliana Valdez had a goal and an assist in Pima's 6-1 win over GateWay Community College. The Aztecs improved to 3-4-1 overall and 2-2-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman Jessica Alvarez scored two goals while sophomore Juliana Valdez had a goal and an assist in Pima's 6-1 win over GateWay Community College. The Aztecs improved to 3-4-1 overall and 2-2-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (3-4-1, 2-2-1 in ACCAC) went on a scoring barrage in the second half on Tuesday against GateWay Community College (2-5-1, 1-4).

The Aztecs netted four goals in the half and went on to defeat the Geckos 6-1 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

Freshman Jessica Alvarez (Tucson Magnet HS) had her footprints on three of the four goals. She had the assist in freshman Camila Razcon’s (Marana HS) goal in the 50th minute to put the Aztecs up 3-0. Alvarez went on to score the next two goals in the 53rd and 59th minute to make it 5-0.

Freshman Neveah Covarrubias (Pueblo HS) scored Pima’s final goal in the 79th minute with an assist from sophomore Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS).

Valdez put the Aztecs on the scoreboard in the 15th minute and sophomore Analee Oropeza (Ironwood Ridge HS) gave them the two-goal advantage at halftime with her shot in the 43rd minute.

Devony Navarro scored GateWay’s goal in the 82nd minute.

Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished the game with four saves and freshman Jasmin Delgado finished with one save.

The Aztecs will hit the road on Saturday for an afternoon game at Paradise Valley Community College. The teams are on the pitch at noon.

Pima CC Aztecs 6, GateWay CC Geckos 1

Pima goals: Juliana Valdez (Samantha Michel) 15th minute; Analee Oropeza 43rd minute; Camila Razcon (Jessica Alvarez) 50th minute; Alvarez (Sydney Yebra) 53rd minute; Alvarez 59th minute; Neveah Covarrubias (Valdez) 79th minute.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

adriana pacheco, analee oropeza, aztecs, camila razcon, juliana valdez, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Pima CC Aztecs 6, GateWay CC Geckos 1

Pima goals: Juliana Valdez (Samantha Michel) 15th minute; Analee Oropeza 43rd minute; Camila Razcon (Jessica Alvarez) 50th minute; Alvarez (Sydney Yebra) 53rd minute; Alvarez 59th minute; Neveah Covarrubias (Valdez) 79th minute.

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

Our news is always free to read. Reporting it is not.authentically local news for the BorderlandsTucson's independent watchdog news