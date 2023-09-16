How do you save a penalty kick? You've got to have Hope. Arizona does.

We’ve all seen it in soccer. The referee blows his or her whistle and points to the penalty spot. The moment causes jubilation among fans of the team that earned the penalty kick, because these kicks are almost always “converted,” or end in a goal.

There is evidence that this is the case, even if it isn’t a sure thing. Mike Hughes and Julia Wells of the University of Cardiff did a study on penalty kick shootouts at both the World Cup and the UEFA Champions league and found that one in five kicks that would have otherwise gone in were saved, with another seven percent that end in misses.

A website called SportMob did a study of English Premier League games dating back to when they started in 1993 and found an even smaller number of saves: a bit less than 13 percent.

This sort of data on women’s matches are harder to come by; the PAC-12 doesn’t even track it at all on their league stats. But, the Tucson Sentinel’s soccer infometric team did a survey of all the game recaps of matches that PAC-12 teams have been involved in so far this season and found that out of 24 penalty kicks awarded, only five were saved.

One of those ended up being a goal anyhow. In a match on September 7, a parry by USC’s Hannah Poulter came back to the feet of a Utah Valley forward who dutifully shot it past her. Of the rest, three were by a single keeper: Arizona’s Hope Hisey, who was named PAC-12 Goalkeeper of the Week on Monday.

It’s an impressive feat even though conference matches haven’t started yet. It leads one to wonder what it is about Hisey that allows her to save so many penalties.

“Hope is the secret to Hope’s penalty saves,” said coach Becca Moros after a match against Grand Canyon on August 24 that featured the keeper’s second save of the season.

Part of Hisey’s “secret” is putting work into learning the habits of players before the match begins.

“It's through film, even when you're watching the other team warm up,” Hisey said earlier this week. “You can see players and their tendencies like first you got to assess Okay, are they left- or right-footed? And then once you assess that, you kind of see the natural motion and their tendencies throughout the game.”

“If they've had a shot on you before, like, what kind of mechanics are they using to get their shot off? What did their hips naturally do? Or where are they striking the ball? All of these things you learn throughout the week,” she added. “But mostly when you get there on game day and you're watching the warm up or them within the game.”

What she refers to as “pinpoint assessments” helped on all three saves that she made so far, but a tiny bit of luck, or good guess work, went into them too.

“You can calculate all of that in your head and I think there is an element of you happening to go the right way,” she said. “And then it's about executing the save itself because there are plenty of goalkeepers who go the correct way but then aren't able to execute the save.”

Hisey had the chance to train with NWSL Kansas City Current this summer. Her mentor over the summer was Adi Franch, who had a penalty kick save against OL Reign last month. She spent a lot of time on penalty kicks there, taking away a lesson on mentality.

“Just being yourself during those types of intense and tough situations and kind of having the confidence in your abilities,” she said. “Also, being okay if the outcome doesn't go your way. So all of those little characteristics play into whether you save or don't save a penalty.”

People often compare penalty kicks to free throws in basketball. Maybe because of the frequency with which they are successful. A better analogy would be the pitcher versus batter contest in baseball with both players trying to anticipate the actions of the other. In both matchups there can also be another part to the mental game: “psyching out,” or intimidating the other player. She names Aston Villa and Argentina netminder Emiliano Martínez as someone who excels at this part of the game.

Hisey, however, says this isn’t part of the way she plays.

“They should score 100 percent of the time. The reason that they don't is because of the mental aspect. I think if it's within a goalkeepers personality to kind of be that menace and be that kind of disruptive, but I think absolutely goalkeepers should just be who they are,” she said. “I don't…that's just not who I am. It's best for me to not engage in those types of actions and just approach it a different way.”

Would Hisey ever want to take the role that legendary keepers like José Luis Chilavert and René Higuita took on and start taking penalty kicks herself?

“No,” she said. “I mean, I can imagine like, the type of pressure takers under I mean, they're supposed to score it's a free shot from 12 yards. So while I haven't been in that situation, like I'm kind of grateful I never have because that's 100 percent of the pressure is on that person.”