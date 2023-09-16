TucsonSentinel.com
Sydney Smith & Lizzie Walker net Pima goals in win over Glendale
Sydney Smith & Lizzie Walker net Pima goals in win over Glendale

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (2-4-1, 1-2-1 in ACCAC) picked up an ACCAC conference victory on Saturday against Glendale Community College (2-5, 0-4).

The Aztecs downed the Gauchos 2-1 to earn their first win since Aug. 26, when they won over South Mountain Community College.

The Aztecs controlled the field of play and created plenty of opportunities at the goal but couldn’t strike the back of the Glendale net. The game was scoreless at halftime and the Aztecs had nine shots on goal in the half.

Freshman Sydney Smith (Mica Mountain HS) scored the first goal of the game in the 56th minute with an assist from sophomore Kyleigh Oliver (Salpointe Catholic HS).

The Aztecs went up 2-0 after freshman Lizzie Walker (Canyon del Oro HS) scored on her shot in the 73rd minute. Smith provided the assist.

The Gauchos avoided the shutout on Edith Delgado’s goal with 11 seconds left in the game.

The Aztecs outshot the Gauchos 16-1. Freshman Seanna Krantz (Tucson Magnet HS) finished with no saves.

The Aztecs will be back at the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host GateWay Community College. Teams will be on the pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Pima CC Aztecs 2, Glendale CC Gauchos 1

Pima goals: Sydney Smith (Kyleigh Oliver) 56th minute; Lizzie Walker (Smith) 73rd minute.

Pima CC Aztecs 2, Glendale CC Gauchos 1

Pima goals: Sydney Smith (Kyleigh Oliver) 56th minute; Lizzie Walker (Smith) 73rd minute.

