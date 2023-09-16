Aztec men's soccer has 4 goal-scorers in win over Glendale Gauchos

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (6-1, 3-1 in ACCAC) picked up their third straight win and fifth shutout victory of the season on Saturday as they overwhelmed Glendale Community College (3-2-1, 1-2).

The No. 5-ranked Aztecs used four different goal-scorers to beat the Gauchos 4-0 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre put the Aztecs on the board with his goal in the 18th minute. Freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) had the assist. The duo switched places on the final goal of the game as Ruiz knocked in his shot with an assist from Montealegre in the 75th minute to help seal it.

Freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) made it 2-0 with his goal in the 33rd minute that was assisted by sophomore Daniel Euler (Marana HS).

Freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS) came off the bench and made his presence felt to set the tone in the second after he scored in the 49th minute. Sanchez had the assist.

The Aztecs finished with five shots on goal as the backfield held the Gauchos to two shots on goal. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) closed out the game with one save.

The Aztecs will host GateWay Community College on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 8 p.m.