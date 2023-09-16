TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Aztec men's soccer has 4 goal-scorers in win over Glendale Gauchos
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
Sports news

Pima College

Aztec men's soccer has 4 goal-scorers in win over Glendale Gauchos

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre was one of four goal scorers for the No. 5 ranked Aztecs as they beat Glendale community College 4-0 for their third straight win and fifth shutout win of the season. The Aztecs are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in ACCAC conference play.
    Steve EscobarFreshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre was one of four goal scorers for the No. 5 ranked Aztecs as they beat Glendale community College 4-0 for their third straight win and fifth shutout win of the season. The Aztecs are 6-1 overall and 3-1 in ACCAC conference play.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (6-1, 3-1 in ACCAC) picked up their third straight win and fifth shutout victory of the season on Saturday as they overwhelmed Glendale Community College (3-2-1, 1-2).

The No. 5-ranked Aztecs used four different goal-scorers to beat the Gauchos 4-0 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre put the Aztecs on the board with his goal in the 18th minute. Freshman Ismael Ruiz (Tucson Magnet HS) had the assist. The duo switched places on the final goal of the game as Ruiz knocked in his shot with an assist from Montealegre in the 75th minute to help seal it.

Freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) made it 2-0 with his goal in the 33rd minute that was assisted by sophomore Daniel Euler (Marana HS).

Freshman Nico Valenzuela (Salpointe Catholic HS) came off the bench and made his presence felt to set the tone in the second after he scored in the 49th minute. Sanchez had the assist.

The Aztecs finished with five shots on goal as the backfield held the Gauchos to two shots on goal. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) closed out the game with one save.

The Aztecs will host GateWay Community College on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

(5) Pima Cc Aztecs 4, Glendale CC Gauchos 0

Pima goals: Jose Luis Martin Montealegre (Ismael Ruiz) 18th minute; Brandon Sanchez (Daniel Euler) 33rd minute; Nico Valenzuela (Sanchez) 49th minute; Ruiz (Montealegre) 75th minute.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, brandon sanchez, ismael ruiz, jose luis martin montealegre, nico valenzuela, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(5) Pima Cc Aztecs 4, Glendale CC Gauchos 0

Pima goals: Jose Luis Martin Montealegre (Ismael Ruiz) 18th minute; Brandon Sanchez (Daniel Euler) 33rd minute; Nico Valenzuela (Sanchez) 49th minute; Ruiz (Montealegre) 75th minute.

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder

authentically local news for TucsonTucson's independent watchdog newsa smarter Tucson is a better Tucson