Whatton, Shaffer & Ross combine for 29 kills as Pima volleyball drops Phoenix in straight sets

The Pima Community College volleyball team (7-7, 3-1 in ACCAC) bounced back to close out the week with a victory on Friday at Phoenix College (0-6, 0-6).

The Aztecs won in straight sets over the Bears 25-18, 25-15, 25-22.

Sophomores Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS), Christina Shaffer (Pusch Ridge Christian HS) and Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) combined for 29 kills.

Whatton led the way with 13 kills while Shaffer and Ross each finished with eight kills.

Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the match with 31 assists and sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) posted 11 digs.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium on Wednesday when they host Mesa Community College. Game time is set for 7 p.m.