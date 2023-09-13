Pima volleyball overpowered by No. 12 Chandler-Gilbert
The Pima Community College volleyball team (6-7, 2-1 in ACCAC) struggled on the road against Chandler-Gilbert Community College (4-3, 2-2) on Wednesday in an ACCAC conference contest.
The Aztecs fell in straight sets to the No. 12-ranked Coyotes, 25-13, 25-13, 25-13.
Freshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) finished the match with six kills and five digs.
Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed it out with 16 assists and five kills while sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) had eight digs.
The Aztecs will head back out on the road on Friday when they play at Phoenix College. First volley is set for 7 p.m.