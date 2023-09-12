TucsonSentinel.com
Walker's goal with 8 seconds left snaps losing streak as Pima women's soccer ties Scottsdale

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Lizzie Walker (Canyon del Oro HS) tied the game with eight seconds left on the clock as the Aztecs Women's Soccer team snapped their three-game losing streak after tying with No. 11-ranked Scottsdale 2-2.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman Lizzie Walker (Canyon del Oro HS) tied the game with eight seconds left on the clock as the Aztecs Women's Soccer team snapped their three-game losing streak after tying with No. 11-ranked Scottsdale 2-2.

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (1-4-1, 0-2-1 in ACCAC) received a boost that could potentially have saved their season on Tuesday at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The Aztecs snapped a three-game losing streak as they finished in a 2-2 tie with No. 11-ranked Scottsdale Community College.

Freshman Lizzie Walker (Canyon del Oro HS) drove into the box and scored with eight seconds left in the game to secure the tie. Fellow freshman Uriah Burrell (Catalina Foothills HS) had the assist.

The Artichokes tied the game at 1-1 in the 40th minute with a goal by Indi Stum. They took the lead with 5:39 left after a goal by Jaden Nelson.

Freshman Camila Razcon (Marana HS) put the Aztecs ahead 1-0 with a goal in the 31st minute with an assist from freshman Solaris Graves (Ironwood Ridge HS).

The Aztecs got outshot 8-3 for the game. Sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished with seven saves.

The Aztecs look to build some momentum as they return to the West Campus Aztec Field on Saturday to face-off against Glendale Community College. Teams are on the pitch at 5:30 p.m.

Pima CC Aztecs 2, (11) Scottsdale CC Artichokes 2

Pima goals: Camila Razcon (Solaris Graves) 31st minute; Lizzie Walker (Uriah Burrell) 89th minute.

— 30 —

