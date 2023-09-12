TucsonSentinel.com
Sanchez & Montilla net goals as No. 5 Pima men earn 4th shutout win

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshmen Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) and Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) scored first half goals as the No. 5-ranked Aztecs men's soccer team beat Scottsdale Community College 2-0 to earn their fourth shutout victory of the season.
The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (5-1, 2-1 in ACCAC) did its damage in the first half on Tuesday against Scottsdale Community College (0-6-1, 0-3).

The No. 5 ranked Aztecs defeated the Artichokes 2-0 for their fourth shutout win this season. It was the second meeting between the two programs this season as the Aztecs beat Scottsdale 5-0 on Aug. 29 on the road.

Freshman Brandon Sanchez (Canyon del Oro HS) put the Aztecs on the scoreboard in the 13th minute with a penalty kick goal. The Aztecs added to their lead in the 32nd minute when freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) scored with an assist from sophomore Daniel Ehler (Marana HS).

The Aztecs outshot the Artichokes 13-6. Freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished the game with four saves.

The Aztecs host Glendale Community College on Saturday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

(5) Pima CC Aztecs 2, Scottsdale CC Artichokes 0

Pima goals: Brandon Sanchez (penalty kick) 13th minute; Missael Montilla (Daniel Ehler) 32nd minute.

