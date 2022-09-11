Aztec men bag neuftet of goals against GateWay

It took only 24 seconds for the Pima College men’s soccer team to get the lead against GateWay in a match at Aztec Soccer Field on Saturday.

You read that right: 24 seconds.

French player Nicolas Nourry set up Nicholas Bianchi for the goal only moments after the kick off. A series of touches and possessions by Pima took the ball up field with GateWay Community College managing one slight tip to interrupt. Bianchi beat the GateWay keeper with a slight flick.

The lead was expanded by Brian Vu in minute 14 with a close range shot despite being surrounded by desperate GateWay defenders. The game settled, however, into twenty minutes of Pima having the ball up field, but GateWay being able to break up most of the threatening plays.

It fell to Declan Mullane, who learned his soccer in Sheffield, England, to break the deadlock off of a pass by Vu. Ernesto Osornio scored another a few moments later. The 41st minute goal allowed the Aztecs to take an enviable 4 - 0 lead into the break.

If Pima could be said to have dominated the first half, they achieved supremacy in the second. In the five minutes after the opening whistle, Osornio scored his second and third. Nourry managed to get on the score sheet in minute 63. At that point, coach David Cosgrove decided it was time to go to his bench and bring in a group of substitutes.

It may have slowed down the team a bit, but Daniel Ehler slipped one past the keeper within a few minutes. The team closed down the scoring after Aiden Oliver was taken down in the box by a frustrated GateWay keeper. Cristian Gutierrez easily scored on the resulting penalty kick.

When it was time to shake hands and say “good game,” one stat stood out even more than the scoreline: 19 - 0. That was the number of shots on goal for the two teams. Those shots came from multiple sources, players like Rramon Isaku, who had multiple shots that didn’t go in but was a source of frustration for GateWay’s back line.

“We have a lot of good dynamic players in the front positions,” said coach Cosgrove after the match. “We had a couple of other guys, one that didn’t even go in tonight, all are interchangeable and dynamic players…it’s difficult for people to deal with us.”

It’s hard to find flaws in a 9 - 0 win, but there were stretches that were concerning. The offense was not as threatening after the team went to the bench late in the match. Also, there was about twenty minutes in the first half where the Aztecs were constantly stymied by GateWay’s defense.

“GateWay had a lot to do with it. They got a little sorted out and woke up a little bit,” said Cosgrove. “They were getting good numbers back. We are still trying to get those connections between players…we haven’t quite connected with each other.”

“There wasn’t enough for us to create that rhythm and create as much danger as we would have liked,” he added.

Getting everyone on the same page has been an ongoing project for these first weeks of the season. The team played against a much tougher Yavapai College on Tuesday. They won, but it required overtime heroics from Brian Vu to do so. At least one player sees improvements since that match.

“Our last game, we looked a little sloppy,” said forward Nicholas Bianchi. “I think it’s definitely been improved…everyone is buying into the system; everyone is working. We’ve improved on our final four playing with each other. Our communication is getting a lot better.”

Pima has a game against the South Mountain Cougars on Tuesday. Their next home match will be against Phoenix College on Saturday.