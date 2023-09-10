TucsonSentinel.com
Logan's Run: Arizona soccer defeats Utah State
Logan's Run: Arizona soccer defeats Utah State

Dallin gets 6th goal of season; Hisey's save total at 311

Ted Prezelski
TucsonSentinel.com
  • Sophomore forward Cameron Vallardes made two shots off the bench on Sunday.
The Arizona Wildcats soccer team beat the Utah State Aggies on an exceptionally hot Sunday afternoon at Mulcahy Stadium.

The 106-degree temperature at kickoff played a role in the win.

“They were dying today,” said Arizona striker Nicole Dallin. “So we were able to use that to our advantage.”

The heat, plus the wear and tear from Thursday’s match against Texas Tech, likely led to the Wildcats being happy to let the Aggies have much of the ball in the first half. Although they were kept bottled up on their side of the field, they had a couple of sallies into the Arizona final third. One try upfield was gobbled up by Hisey but ended up at the feet of Utah State forward Summer Diamond. The shot was saved, one of five for Hisey on the day.

Savannah Holley, one of three freshmen to start the match, had the first shot by Arizona. Her shot was off target, but close enough to worry Aggies keeper Diera Walton, who hopped up to cradle the ball in the 8th minute.

Utah State had most of the possession in the match, but only managed a handful of strong chances. Momentum changed with a yellow card issued to Utah State’s Alex Day in the 71st minute. It set up a free kick near the far touchline just inside the Aggies’ final third. Arizona was able to make little out of the set play, but it started a round of possession for the team that paid off.

In minute 77, the Wildcats earned another free kick, this one just outside the center circle by the half line. Sophomore Laisa Mbiene took an ambitious shot that was headed away by a Utah State fullback. The ball ended up at the feet of a surprisingly unmarked Nicole Dallin. That unmarked thing only lasted a few seconds as three defenders went after her. She still had time to rip a shot that ended up being the only goal of the match.

It was Dallin’s sixth of the season. Despite not scoring on Thursday (the only game she hasn’t so far), it came as no surprise to coach Becca Moros.

“Nikki just lit up our small-sided games yesterday,” she said. “When she’s on, she’s on. Her finishing is tremendous and her strength is really good. She has good soccer savvy and reading of the ball and bounces…she comes up big and we needed that.”

The team takes a trip to Spokane, Washington to face the Gonzaga Bulldogs next Saturday.

