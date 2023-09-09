Graves scores for Pima but women's soccer drops 3rd straight match

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (1-4, 0-2 in ACCAC) suffered a third straight loss on Saturday at Yavapai College (3-4, 1-1).

The No. 15-ranked Aztecs took the lead in the early minutes of the game but were blanked in the second half in their 2-1 loss to the Roughriders at Ken Lindley Field in Prescott.

Freshman Solaris Graves (Ironwood Ridge HS) put the Aztecs on the scoreboard with her shot from 18-yards out that sailed over the Yavapai goalkeeper in the 3rd minute. Her goal was assisted by fellow freshman Uriah Burrell (Catalina Foothills HS). They took the 1-0 advantage into the break.

The Roughriders got goals from Julie Reyes in the 65th minute and Ciara Webb in the 85th.

The Aztecs finished with three shots on goal and sophomore Adriana Pacheco (Cienega HS) finished the game with five saves.

After going 0-3 on the road during this stretch, the Aztecs look to regroup as they return to the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday against Scottsdale Community College. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.