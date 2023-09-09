TucsonSentinel.com
Montealegre nets eventual game-winner as Aztec soccer escapes Roughriders
Montealegre nets eventual game-winner as Aztec soccer escapes Roughriders

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  Freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre broke a scoreless tie and netted the eventual game-winner in the 72nd minute as the No. 5 ranked Aztecs men's soccer team beat Yavapai College 1-0. Freshman goalkeeper Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) had five saves as the Aztecs improved to 4-1 overall and 1-1 in ACCAC play.
The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (4-1, 1-1 in ACCAC) found themselves in a defensive struggle on Saturday at Yavapai College (2-2, 1-1).

The No. 5-ranked Aztecs prevailed with a 1-0 victory over the Roughriders.

After 71 minutes of scoreless play, freshman Jose Luis Martin Montealegre scored the game-winner in the 72nd minute with an assist from freshman D’Andre Pickett (Tucson Magnet HS).

The Aztecs finished with four shots on goal and freshman Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) finished with four saves.

The Aztecs bounced back after suffering their first defeat at Phoenix College last Saturday and closed out the three-game road trip at 2-1.

The Aztecs will return to the West Campus Aztec Field on Tuesday when they host Scottsdale Community College at 8 p.m.

(5) Pima CC Aztecs 1, Yavapai College Roughriders 0

Pima goal: Jose Luis Martin Montealegre (D’Andre Pickett) 72nd minute.

