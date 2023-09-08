Arizona's lone goal beats Lone Star: Baytosh vanquishes Texas Tech

The University of Arizona soccer team played their first match of the Arizona Classic on Thursday, drawing 1-1 with Texas Tech. Arizona moves to 2-1-3 on the season while the Red Raiders' record shifts to 5-0-2.

Sami Baytosh scored her first goal of the season, becoming the sixth Wildcat this year to score a goal. Aranda Hurge picked up the ball near the top-right corner of the box after Brooke Ahern knocked it away from Texas Tech. Hurge passed the ball to Baytosh, who was waiting to send it into the net through a sea of white jerseys.

"We want to play more aggressively than we did earlier in the season," said coach Becca Moros. "That comes from having confidence, knowing your jobs and knowing what you need to do. You can make fast decisions...as everybody learns their jobs and roles it allows us to be more aggressive... Definitely want to be more aggressive and score more goals. It was good to see the shots go up."

Hope Hisey continued a streak of denying penalty kicks, saving her third one of the season. Three total penalty kicks have been taken by Arizona opponents in the 2023 season, Hisey saving all of them. She rejected the original kick and got back in position to save a shot off the rebound. Hisey recorded her 306th save in the match, tying for the second-most career saves in program history.

In the 15th minute Texas Tech got on the board. A free kick taken by Macy Blackburn went to Sam Courtwright, who launched a shot past Hisey to put the Red Raiders up 1-0.

Hurge and Nyota Katembo got good looks in the first half, Hurge's shot being saved by Texas Tech's Madison White and Katembo's going over the crossbar.

Savannah Holley rocketed a shot towards the goal that hit the crossbar in the 33rd minute, and Jessica Ramirez was there to try and knock in the rebound, but Texas Tech blocked it.

Nicole Dallin took her first shot of the match in the 41st minute that White was forced to save. She would conclude the day with three shots, one of a trio of Wildcats with three. Holley and Hurge each took three shots as well.

Also: Devils over Aggies

A mid-afternoon match featured the Arizona State Sun Devils and the Utah State Aggies. Florence Vaillancourt, a fifth-year Sun Devil, scored the lone goal. The Sun Devils are now 4-0-3

The Arizona Classic finishes up Sunday with a 9 a.m. match between Arizona State and Texas Tech and an 11:30 a.m. match between Arizona and Utah State. Both matches are at Mulcahy Stadium.

Dallin still on top

All told, Nicole Dallin had three shots, with her 41st minute volley on goal. Unfortunately, none found home which meant that Dallin’s scoring streak ended with one goal scored in each of the first five matches of the season. Those five goals still leave Dallin as the leading scorer in the PAC-12, with ASU’s Enasia Colón and Colorado’s Shyra James sharing second place with four.