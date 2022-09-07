TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Brian Vu nets game-winner as Pima men drop Yavapai in overtime
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Brian Vu nets game-winner as Pima men drop Yavapai in overtime

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) scored the game-winner in the 92nd minute as the No. 1 ranked Aztecs men's soccer team rallied with two unanswered goals to beat Yavapai College 2-1 in overtime. The Aztecs are 3-0 on the season.
    Stephanie van LatumSophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) scored the game-winner in the 92nd minute as the No. 1 ranked Aztecs men's soccer team rallied with two unanswered goals to beat Yavapai College 2-1 in overtime. The Aztecs are 3-0 on the season.

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (3-0) found itself in a fight on Tuesday at Yavapai College (2-1).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs stayed perfect after beating the Roughriders 2-1 in overtime.

Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) scored in the 92nd minute off an assist from sophomore Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS).

After a scoreless first half, the Aztecs found themselves down when Iann Topete scored in the 78th minute with an assist from Mael Lopes.

Bianchi responded with a free kick goal from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to tie the game at 1-1.

The Aztecs and the Roughriders each finished with five shots on goal. Freshman Cristian Sattin had four saves for the game.

The Aztecs will host a scrimmage against the University of Arizona Club Team on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time at 7 p.m. They get back to regular season play on Saturday when they host GateWay Community College in their ACCAC conference opener at the West Campus Field. The teams are on the pitch at 5:30 p.m.

(1) Pima CC Aztecs 2, Yavapai College Roughriders 1 (F/OT)

Pima goals: Nicholas Bianchi 83rd minute; Brian Vu (Bianchi) 92nd minute.

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, brian vu, cristian sattin, nicholas bianchi, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

(1) Pima CC Aztecs 2, Yavapai College Roughriders 1 (F/OT)

Pima goals: Nicholas Bianchi 83rd minute; Brian Vu (Bianchi) 92nd minute.

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder