Brian Vu nets game-winner as Pima men drop Yavapai in overtime

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (3-0) found itself in a fight on Tuesday at Yavapai College (2-1).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs stayed perfect after beating the Roughriders 2-1 in overtime.

Sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) scored in the 92nd minute off an assist from sophomore Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS).

After a scoreless first half, the Aztecs found themselves down when Iann Topete scored in the 78th minute with an assist from Mael Lopes.

Bianchi responded with a free kick goal from 25 yards out that found the back of the net in the 83rd minute to tie the game at 1-1.

The Aztecs and the Roughriders each finished with five shots on goal. Freshman Cristian Sattin had four saves for the game.

The Aztecs will host a scrimmage against the University of Arizona Club Team on Thursday at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time at 7 p.m. They get back to regular season play on Saturday when they host GateWay Community College in their ACCAC conference opener at the West Campus Field. The teams are on the pitch at 5:30 p.m.