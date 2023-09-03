TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
PCC's Danhof & Cruz place in top 10 in Open Division at Flagstaff race
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports news

PCC's Danhof & Cruz place in top 10 in Open Division at Flagstaff race

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top Pima finisher in thw 2.5-mile race as she took eighth place with a time of 17:12.9 while fellow freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) placed ninth at 17:40.7.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top Pima finisher in thw 2.5-mile race as she took eighth place with a time of 17:12.9 while fellow freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) placed ninth at 17:40.7.

The Pima Community College women’s cross-country team opened the 2023 season on Saturday as part of the George Kyte Invitational held at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff.

The Aztecs took second place in the Open Division with 68 points as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University took the top spot with 16 points. Arizona Christian University placed third with 70 points while Coconino Community College was fourth with 91 points. Park University-Gilbert took fifth place with 116 points.

Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top Pima finisher in the 2.5-mile race as she placed eighth in the Open Division with a time of 17 minutes, 12.9 seconds.

Freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) closed out the race in ninth place with a time of 17:40.7.

Freshman Alyssa Perez (Agua Fria HS) crossed the finish line in 16th place with a time of 18:49.5 while freshman Sara Bredenkamp (Kingman Academy HS) took 17th at 19:01.6. Freshman Linda Rivero (Desert View HS) was 18th with a time of 19:02.0.

The Aztecs will compete in the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Central Arizona College. The first race starts at 8 a.m.

Filed under

breaking, sports, college,

Read more about

alyssa perez, aztecs, cross-country, pcc,

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder