PCC's Danhof & Cruz place in top 10 in Open Division at Flagstaff race

The Pima Community College women’s cross-country team opened the 2023 season on Saturday as part of the George Kyte Invitational held at Buffalo Park in Flagstaff.

The Aztecs took second place in the Open Division with 68 points as Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University took the top spot with 16 points. Arizona Christian University placed third with 70 points while Coconino Community College was fourth with 91 points. Park University-Gilbert took fifth place with 116 points.

Freshman Reatta Danhof (Ironwood Ridge HS) was the top Pima finisher in the 2.5-mile race as she placed eighth in the Open Division with a time of 17 minutes, 12.9 seconds.

Freshman Mariah Cruz (Mountain View HS) closed out the race in ninth place with a time of 17:40.7.

Freshman Alyssa Perez (Agua Fria HS) crossed the finish line in 16th place with a time of 18:49.5 while freshman Sara Bredenkamp (Kingman Academy HS) took 17th at 19:01.6. Freshman Linda Rivero (Desert View HS) was 18th with a time of 19:02.0.

The Aztecs will compete in the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Central Arizona College. The first race starts at 8 a.m.