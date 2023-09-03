TucsonSentinel.com
Pima women fall to top-ranked Phoenix College
Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Stephanie van Latum

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (1-3) were shut out on the road on Saturday as they visited No. 1-ranked Phoenix College (4-0).

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs fell 2-0 in a battle between two NJCAA Division II nationally ranked programs.

Chloe Corral scored a goal in the 39th minute and Kiara Sanchez netted a goal in the 65th minute for the Bears.

Freshman Alexis Carranza (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the game with 10 saves for the Aztecs as they finished with six shots on goal.

The Aztecs will look to bounce back as they play at Yavapai College next Saturday in Prescott. The match is set to start at 3:30 p.m.

(1) Phoenix College 2, (7) Pima CC Aztecs 0

