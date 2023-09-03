Aztec volleyball goes 2-2 at the Utah State-Eastern Castle Classic

The Pima Community College volleyball team (5-6) played two matches to close out play in the Utah State University-Eastern Castle Classic in Price, Utah.

The Aztecs had their four-match winning streak snapped as they fell to the College of Southern Nevada and No. 16 ranked Utah State-Eastern. The Aztecs went 2-2 against NJCAA Division I teams for the invitational.

College of Southern Nevada Coyotes 3, Pima CC Aztecs 2 (24-26, 18-25, 26-24, 25-23, 15-13): The Aztecs took the first two sets but couldn’t hold on as the Coyotes won the final three sets, including the tiebreaker.

Sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) finished with a team-high 15 kills to go along with eight digs and four blocks. Freshman Bekah O’Day (Skyline HS) had seven kills and five aces.

Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the match with 46 assists, eight digs and four kills. Sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) posted 28 digs.

(16) Utah State University-Eastern Eagles 3, Pima CC Aztecs 0 (25-21, 25-23, 25-19): Sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) finished the match with 11 kills and six digs. Hains had 14 digs and two aces while Crawford closed it out with 23 assists, five digs and two kills.

The Aztecs get back to ACCAC conference play on Wednesday when they host Yavapai College at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. First volley is set for 7 p.m.