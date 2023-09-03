PCC runner Valenzuela takes 4th place at George Kyte Invitational

The Pima Community College men’s cross-country team competed in the George Kyte Invitational on Saturday to open the 2023 season.

The Aztecs took fifth place with a total of 108 points. The NAU Alumni Team took first place in the final team standings with 17 points while Central Arizona College claimed second place with 59 points. Mesa Community College placed third with 85 points and Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University was fourth with 87 points. Arizona Christian University finished sixth with 142 points while Coconino Community College closed in seventh place with 199 points. Phoenix College rounded out the standings in eighth with 243.

Sophomore Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs and among the ACCAC competitors as he finished in fourth place behind three NAU Alumni runners. He crossed the finish line after the 4.5-mile race with a time of 22 minutes, 30.6 seconds.

Freshman Declan Jorgenson (Ironwood Ridge HS) claimed 17th place with a time of 24:21.6 while freshman Jace Schaub (Canyon del Oro HS) took 23rd place at 24:59.7.

Sophomore Justin VanDeberg (Gila Ridge HS) finished the race in 29th place, crossing the finish line at 25:16.3 and sophomore Russell Bauer-Woodman (Marana HS) was 35th at 25:41.3.

The Aztecs will compete in the ACCAC Conference Championships on Saturday, Sept. 30, at Central Arizona College. The first race starts at 8 a.m.