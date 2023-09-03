Montill scores on a penalty kick but Pima men fall short at Phoenix College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday at Phoenix College (3-0).

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs were forced to play catch-up for much of the game, and their rally fell short in a 2-1 loss to the No. 2-ranked Bears.

Trailing 2-0, the Aztecs cut it to a one-goal deficit when freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

The Bears took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal by Ezekiel Anaya. The Bears went up two goals after Gerik Jakubowski’s shot in the 31st minute.

The Aztecs finished with 10 shots on goal and freshman goalkeeper Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) had three saves.

The Aztecs look to regroup as they play at Yavapai College next Saturday in Prescott. The teams are on the pitch at 6 p.m.