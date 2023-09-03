TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Montill scores on a penalty kick but Pima men fall short at Phoenix College
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports news

Aztec soccer

Montill scores on a penalty kick but Pima men fall short at Phoenix College

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Stephanie van Latum

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday at Phoenix College (3-0).

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs were forced to play catch-up for much of the game, and their rally fell short in a 2-1 loss to the No. 2-ranked Bears.

Trailing 2-0, the Aztecs cut it to a one-goal deficit when freshman Missael Montilla (Tucson Magnet HS) scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

The Bears took the lead in the 10th minute with a goal by Ezekiel Anaya. The Bears went up two goals after Gerik Jakubowski’s shot in the 31st minute.

The Aztecs finished with 10 shots on goal and freshman goalkeeper Jose Carlos Ortiz (Nogales HS) had three saves.

The Aztecs look to regroup as they play at Yavapai College next Saturday in Prescott. The teams are on the pitch at 6 p.m.

(2) Phoenix College Bears 2, (7) Pima CC Aztecs 1

Pima goals: Missael Montilla (penalty kick) 56th minute

Filed under

breaking, sports, soccer, college,

Read more about

aztecs, jose carlos ortiz, missael montilla, pcc

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Top headlines

(2) Phoenix College Bears 2, (7) Pima CC Aztecs 1

Pima goals: Missael Montilla (penalty kick) 56th minute

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder