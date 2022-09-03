TucsonSentinel.com
Marissa Lopez is Pima's top finisher at women's cross-country meet
Marissa Lopez is Pima's top finisher at women's cross-country meet

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
    Sophomore Marissa Lopez (Sahuarita HS) finished the 2.5-mile race in seventh place amongst ACCAC competitors (25th overall) with a time of 19 minutes, 27.4 seconds.

The Pima Community College women’s cross country team opened its 2022 season on Saturday as part of the George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff.

The Aztecs finished the Open Division in fifth place with a team score of 140.

Sophomore Marissa Lopez (Sahuarita HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs in the 2.5-mile race as she took 25th place with a time of 19 minutes, 27.4 seconds. She took seventh place amongst the ACCAC competitors in the race.

Freshman Kate Shoemaker (Heritage Academy Mesa) crossed the finish line in 27th place overall and 12th amongst ACCAC runners with a time of 21:05.6.

Freshman Julia Lundberg (North Canyon HS) was 28th clocking out at 21:54.4 while fellow freshman Naiomi Hereim (San Tan Foothills HS) finished right behind her in 29th place at 22:03.7.

Freshman Iyannah Tolliver (Sahuaro HS) placed 31st overall as she finished with a time of 23:41.8.

The Aztecs will compete at the Vaquero CAMPY Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first race is at 7 a.m.

