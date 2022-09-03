TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Pima runner Abraham Valenzuela takes 10th place at cross-country meet
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports

Pima runner Abraham Valenzuela takes 10th place at cross-country meet

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Freshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS), sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) and freshman Russell Bauer-Woodman (Marana HS) finished in the top 10 amongst ACCAC competitors at the George Kyte Invitational on Saturday in Flagstaff.
    Stephanie van LatumFreshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS), sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) and freshman Russell Bauer-Woodman (Marana HS) finished in the top 10 amongst ACCAC competitors at the George Kyte Invitational on Saturday in Flagstaff.

The Pima Community College men’s cross country team opened the 2022 season on Saturday at the George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff.

The Aztecs finished the Open Division in sixth place out of seven teams with a team score of 134.

Freshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs in the 4.5-mile race as he took 10th place with a time of 24 minutes, 32.3 seconds. He was third amongst the ACCAC competitors in the race.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the race in 20th place (sixth in ACCAC runners) after crossing the finish line at 25:31.9.

Freshman Russell Bauer-Woodman (Marana HS) rounded out the top 10 in ACCAC competitors as he took 29th overall at 26:35.4.

Sophomore Will Grobe (Catalina Foothills HS) finished in 37th place clocking out at 27:33.5 while freshman Justin VanDeberg (Gila Ridge HS) was 38th finishing at 27:51.7.

 The Aztecs will compete at the Vaquero CAMPY Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first race is at 7 a.m.

Filed under

breaking, sports, college,

Read more about

aztecs, cross country, joel gardner, pcc,

More by Raymond Suarez

— 30 —

Sponsored by

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

We're committed to making quality news accessible; we'll never set up a paywall or charge for our site. But we rely on your support to bring you independent news without the spin. Use our convenient PayPal/credit card donation form below or contact us at donate@tucsonsentinel.com today.

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

TucsonSentinel.com is an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by

© 2009-2022 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder