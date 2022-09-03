Pima runner Abraham Valenzuela takes 10th place at cross-country meet

The Pima Community College men’s cross country team opened the 2022 season on Saturday at the George Kyte Invitational in Flagstaff.

The Aztecs finished the Open Division in sixth place out of seven teams with a team score of 134.

Freshman Abraham Valenzuela (Palo Verde HS) was the top finisher for the Aztecs in the 4.5-mile race as he took 10th place with a time of 24 minutes, 32.3 seconds. He was third amongst the ACCAC competitors in the race.

Sophomore Joel Gardner (Ironwood Ridge HS) closed out the race in 20th place (sixth in ACCAC runners) after crossing the finish line at 25:31.9.

Freshman Russell Bauer-Woodman (Marana HS) rounded out the top 10 in ACCAC competitors as he took 29th overall at 26:35.4.

Sophomore Will Grobe (Catalina Foothills HS) finished in 37th place clocking out at 27:33.5 while freshman Justin VanDeberg (Gila Ridge HS) was 38th finishing at 27:51.7.

The Aztecs will compete at the Vaquero CAMPY Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 10. The first race is at 7 a.m.