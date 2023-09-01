Crawford totals 58 assists & 10 kills in 2 matches as Aztec volleyball wins 4th straight

The Pima Community College volleyball team (5-4) played two of its four matches as part of the Utah State University-Eastern Castle Classic on Friday in Price, Utah.

The Aztecs won their fourth straight match after gaining victories over NJCAA Division I programs Colorado Northwestern Community College and Northwest College (WY). Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) finished the day with a total of 58 assists, 10 kills and three aces. Sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) had a two-match total of 26 kills.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, Colorado Northwestern CC Spartans 0 (25-19, 25-15, 25-23): Whatton posted a team-high 11 kills to go along with six digs. Freshman Kenna Simon finished the match with seven kills and three blocks. Crawford closed it out with 24 assists and five kills.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, Northwest College Trappers 1 (25-20, 25-17, 19-25, 25-14): Crawford finished the match with 34 assists, five kills and three aces. Whatton had 15 kills and four aces while freshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) and sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) each posted 11 kills. Sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) added 21 digs. Freshman Tameryn Koford finished with seven kills and two blocks.

The Aztecs close out the USU Castle Classic on Saturday when they play the College of Southern Nevada at 9 a.m. and No. 16 ranked Utah State University-Eastern at 5 p.m.