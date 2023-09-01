TucsonSentinel.com
Now Reading
Arizona-sanctioned girls flag football debuts at Nike Kickoff Classic
Sign up for WATCHDOG UPDATE newsletters!
TucsonSentinel.com front page
sports news

No flag on this play:

Arizona-sanctioned girls flag football debuts at Nike Kickoff Classic

Sabrina McClain
Cronkite News
  • Flag football made its debut as an AIA-sanctioned sport Tuesday.
    William Wilson/Cronkite NewsFlag football made its debut as an AIA-sanctioned sport Tuesday.

As the blazing sun beamed down on the turf, high school girls with eye black smeared on their faces took the field at Mountain View High School following a coin toss from Arizona Cardinals star Kyler Murray that ushered in the inaugural season opener of flag football as an Arizona Interscholastic Association-sanctioned sport.

Mountain View and Mountain Pointe participated in flag football in the past as a club sport, but Tuesday night’s Nike Kickoff Classic was different – this time, there is a state championship up for grabs.

Flag football becoming a sanctioned sport in Arizona is just one step in the right direction for the future of women’s sports. There are currently 57 schools in the state offering flag football as a sanctioned sport, and Mountain View coach Jesus Arzaga believes that number will double by next season.

Arzaga was part of the committee that helped sanction flag football for the state. After his team won the Mesa city championship last year, his team is ready to compete again with more at stake.

“Being around these girls, they’re different,” Arzaga said. “It’s a different competition, it’s a different will to want to win and compete.”

Although flag football is different from tackle football, the aggressiveness and physicality displayed throughout Tuesday’s game underscored the increased competitiveness this season. With the score close in the fourth quarter and emotions running high, a scuffle broke out between two players after a flag was pulled. Both players were ejected from the game.

Shortly after the fight, the Toros won 12-7 on a game-winning touchdown after a penalty was called on the Pride for “pulling the flag in an unsportsmanlike way.”

Nicole Bidwill, the vice president of the Cardinals and the sister of Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill, was in attendance and said her favorite part of the increased awareness surrounding flag football is seeing the athletes excited to be recognized and new opportunities for women to play football.

“You (women) can do anything that you set your mind to,” Bidwill said. “This is a really fun sport and you can find a way to play it and you should.”

The future of flag football looks bright, and Mountain Pointe coach Sergio Ramirez is optimistic that it will become an Olympic sport by 2028.

“These girls are going to have the opportunity to get scholarships,” Ramirez said. “Play in college and then ultimately win a gold medal. That’s huge for this particular sport and it’s huge for these girls’ opportunities.”

Ramirez said three seniors from last season received college offers to play – and one former player is currently playing in college now. Next up could be Mountain Pointe freshman standout Amaya Moreno, who showcased her talents throughout the game at quarterback. She will also play quarterback for the freshman football team.

Between practices and games for both teams, Moreno knows she will face adversity and her mindset will be key to successful seasons. The freshman phenom has caught the attention of many with her abilities at only 14 years old, but her motivation to play stems from wanting to be an inspiration to younger girls who want to play football.

“Girls are gonna have the opportunity to take it to the next level,” Moreno said. “I want to be there and be someone to look up to, like a role model. And have a good character so girls that are younger continue to take the legacy and continue to break barriers in the game of football as a female.

“The game is bigger than me now. I just got to push through it and break barriers in both flag and tackle with my team.”

Filed under

sports, football, breaking, Cronkite News, education, history,

Read more about

aia, athletes, flag football

Related stories

More by Sabrina McClain

— 30 —

Top headlines

Sponsored by

We need your help.

Unlike most news outlets, the Tucson Sentinel publishes our stories without a paywall. We believe a healthy community depends on everyone having access to quality independent journalism, whether they can afford to pay or not. As a nonprofit organization, we're committed to providing real reporting to everyone in Southern Arizona.

But a single story can cost us thousands of dollars to report – some take months and months of dogged digging, others require paying for tall stacks of records that officials don't want to provide. Some mean driving to remote corners of Pima County, and some see our reporters sitting through endless government meetings to make sure they get the whole story and not just a quick headline. Our award-winning newsroom has some of the best reporters, photographers & editors in the state, and we're dedicated to getting the story right.

Our pioneering effort to rebuild local news will only work if enough people join our Watchdog Club community of paying members. Please join today for as little as $10/month.

For those who can't afford to contribute right now, please sign up for one of our free Watchdog Update newsletters, and help the spread word about the Sentinel to your friends, family, neighbors & co-workers. Your contributions help the Sentinel sustain & grow our nonprofit newsroom & bolster our commitment to delivering the important independent news our community needs to thrive.

A smarter Tucson is a better Tucson — and the Sentinel shines a light on this town because we love it. Please join with us today.

Yes!

I want to help TucsonSentinel.com offer a real news alternative!

Subscribe and stretch your donation over time:

$10/mo. Cub Reporter
$15/mo. Printer's Devil
$20/mo. Stringer
$40/mo. Correspondent
$50/mo. Senior Correspondent
Enter your own monthly amount (number only)

Or give a secure one-time gift with PayPal or your credit card:

$5,000 Newshound
$2,500 Trusted Source
$1,000 Copy Desk Chief
$500 Correspondent
$250 Stringer
$100 Printer's Devil
$50 Cub reporter
$25 Informed Source
$10 Dear Reader
Enter your own amount (below)

The Tucson Sentinel is published by Tucson Investigative Reporting Center Inc., an Arizona nonprofit organization. Your contribution is tax-deductible.

Sign up for TucsonSentinel.com email newsletters!

Sponsored by
find us on facebook
Sponsored by

© 2009-2023 TucsonSentinel.com, Tucson, Arizona

Best in Internet Exploder