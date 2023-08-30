TucsonSentinel.com
Whatton's 11 kills & Hains' 11 digs help Pima volleyball sweep Central Arizona

Raymond Suarez
Pima Community College
  • Stephanie van Latum

The Pima Community College volleyball team (3-4, 1-0 in ACCAC) opened ACCAC conference on Wednesday at Central Arizona College (0-4, 0-2).

The Aztecs earned the sweep as they beat the Vaqueros in straight sets, 25-19, 25-8, 25-18.

Sophomore Abby Whatton (Canyon del Oro HS) led the way with 11 kills and added nine digs. Freshman Haylee Gilleland (Flagstaff HS) finished with nine kills while sophomore Sasha Ross (Canyon del Oro HS) closed out the match with seven kills, five aces and three blocks.

Freshman Taylor Crawford (Ironwood Ridge HS) posted 32 assists to go along with seven kills and three aces. Sophomore Morgan Hains (Canyon del Oro HS) had 11 digs.

The Aztecs will be back on the road in non-conference play when they participate in the Utah State University-Eastern Castle Classic in Price, Utah. They’ll play two matches on Friday against Colorado Northwestern Community College at 11 a.m. and close out the day against Northwest College at 3 p.m.

Pima CC Aztecs 3, Central Arizona College Vaqueros 0 (25-19, 25-8, 25-18)

