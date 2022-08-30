Juliana Valdez scores as defense anchors 3rd straight shutout for Pima women's soccer

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (3-0) picked up its third straight shutout victory on Tuesday after it hosted its home opener against Cochise College (3-2).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the No. 17 Apaches (Division I) 1-0 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The teams played to a scoreless first half but the Aztecs found another gear in the second half. Freshman Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) recovered a loose ball and scored after sophomore Caitlyn Maher’s (Catalina Foothills HS) shot hit the left goal-post in the 64th minute.

The Aztecs finished with 10 shots on goal. Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished with nine saves.

The Aztecs will host a scrimmage against Arizona Christian University on Saturday at 9 a.m. They begin ACCAC conference play on Saturday, Sept. 10, when they host GateWay Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

