Juliana Valdez scores as defense anchors 3rd straight shutout for Pima women's soccer

Top-ranked Aztecs move to 3-0 with win

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (3-0) picked up its third straight shutout victory on Tuesday after it hosted its home opener against Cochise College (3-2).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs (Division II) defeated the No. 17 Apaches (Division I) 1-0 at the West Campus Aztec Field.

The teams played to a scoreless first half but the Aztecs found another gear in the second half. Freshman Juliana Valdez (Tucson Magnet HS) recovered a loose ball and scored after sophomore Caitlyn Maher’s (Catalina Foothills HS) shot hit the left goal-post in the 64th minute.

The Aztecs finished with 10 shots on goal. Sophomore Angelina Amparano (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished with nine saves.

The Aztecs will host a scrimmage against Arizona Christian University on Saturday at 9 a.m. They begin ACCAC conference play on Saturday, Sept. 10, when they host GateWay Community College at the West Campus Aztec Field. Game time is set for 8 p.m.

- 30 -
Photos by Stephanie van Latum

Sophomore (#24) Bri Gerhart (Tanque Verde HS) along with sophomore (#16) Alexus Mendez (Tucson Magnet HS) and freshman (#19) Analee Oropeza (Ironwood Ridge HS) were crucial in the backfield to help the No. 1 Aztecs Women's Soccer team secured their third straight shutout victory after Pima beat No. 17 Cochise College 1-0.

(1, Div. II) Pima CC Aztecs 1, (17, Div. I) Cochise College Apaches 0 

Pima goal: Juliana Valdez (Caitlyn Maher) 64th minute.

