Vu & Bianchi take over the first half as No. 1 Aztec men's soccer shuts out Chandler-Gilbert

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (2-0) earned a non-conference victory on Tuesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (1-1).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs produced their second shutout after downing the Coyotes 3-0. The Aztecs scored all their goals in the first half.

Sophomore Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) and Brian Vu (Rincon HS) were involved in all three of Pima’s goals.

Bianchi put the Aztecs on the board in the 30th minute with an assist from Vu. Bianchi returned the favor as he assisted in Vu’s goal to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Bianchi notched his second goal of the game in the 39th minute as Vu produced his second assist.

The Aztecs finished with 15 shots on goal and held the Coyotes to three for the game. Freshman Cristian Sattin finished the game with three saves.

The Aztecs will be on the road for their third straight match as they play at Yavapai College on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

- 30 -