Vu & Bianchi take over the first half as No. 1 Aztec men's soccer shuts out Chandler-Gilbert

Raymond Suarez Pima Community College

The Pima Community College men’s soccer team (2-0) earned a non-conference victory on Tuesday at Chandler-Gilbert Community College (1-1).

The No. 1-ranked Aztecs produced their second shutout after downing the Coyotes 3-0. The Aztecs scored all their goals in the first half.

Sophomore Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) and Brian Vu (Rincon HS) were involved in all three of Pima’s goals. 

Bianchi put the Aztecs on the board in the 30th minute with an assist from Vu. Bianchi returned the favor as he assisted in Vu’s goal to make it 2-0 in the 35th minute. Bianchi notched his second goal of the game in the 39th minute as Vu produced his second assist.

The Aztecs finished with 15 shots on goal and held the Coyotes to three for the game. Freshman Cristian Sattin finished the game with three saves.

The Aztecs will be on the road for their third straight match as they play at Yavapai College on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Game time is set for 7 p.m.

- 30 -
Photos by Stephanie van Latum

Sophomores Nicholas Bianchi (Pinnacle HS) finished with two goals and an assist while sophomore Brian Vu (Rincon HS) had a goal and two assists as the No. 1 ranked Aztecs Men's Soccer team beat Chandler-Gilbert Community College 3-0 for their second straight shutout win. The Aztecs are 2-0 on the season.

(1) Pima CC Aztecs 3, Chandler-Gilbert CC Coyotes 0

Pima goals: Nicholas Bianchi (Brian Vu) 30th minute; Vu (Bianchi) 35th minute; Bianchi (Vu) 39th minute.

