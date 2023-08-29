Lizzie Walker scores goal but Pima women drop first road test at Scottsdale

The Pima Community College women’s soccer team (1-2) hit the road for the first time this season on Tuesday playing at Scottsdale Community College (3-2).

The No. 7-ranked Aztecs fell to the Artichokes 2-1 after they couldn’t convert on a second rally attempt and were shut out in the second half.

Freshman Lizzie Walker (Canyon del Oro HS) tied the game at 1-1 with her goal in the 44th minute.

The Artichokes got on the scoreboard first with Kaslee Roskelley’s goal in the 31st minute. They took the lead for good with Brookie Fuentes’ goal in the 69th.

The Artichokes outshot the Aztecs 10-4 for the game. Freshman Alexia Carranza (Salpointe Catholic HS) finished the game with eight saves.

The Aztecs face another road test on Saturday when they play No. 1 ranked Phoenix College. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m.